Mountain View Houses for Sale in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of East Mani
4
Municipality of Monemvasia
4
Municipality of Sparta
3
Gytheio Municipal Unit
3
4 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
$187,271
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 178 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living roo…
$772,491
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Kyriaki, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Kyriaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$438,915
Townhouse 2 rooms in Anogeia, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Anogeia, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. A mag…
$397,950
