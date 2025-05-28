Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

Villa 1 bedroom in Geraki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Geraki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a cottage of 120 sq.m. in the Western Peloponnese. It is located near the city of S…
$171,004
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a complex of residential stone houses:1 three-story1 two-story2 one-story …
$2,61M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Floor 1/1
A complex of residential stone houses is offered for sale: 1 three-storey1 two-storey one-st…
$2,85M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Kyriaki, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Kyriaki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 110 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$427,511
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skamnaki, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skamnaki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 183 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The …
$125,403
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 240 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Fr…
$182,405
Properties features in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

