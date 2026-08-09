Cottages for sale in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

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5 properties total found
Cottage in Geraki, Greece
Cottage
Geraki, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale a house of 120 sq.m in the West part of Peloponnese. It is situated close to the to…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 260 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$527,228
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Zante. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms.…
$619,872
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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