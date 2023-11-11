Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Laconia Regional Unit

Commercial real estate in Laconia Regional Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Commercial with Bedrooms in Gythio, Greece
Commercial with Bedrooms
Gythio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Property Code: 1389 - FOR SALE renovated 5 Bedrooms, on the facade Building of total surfac…
€220,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Nomia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Nomia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 728 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 728 sq.m in the area of Ksifias, only 7klm from Monemvasia castle. More in…
€950,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Asopos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Asopos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a complex of residential stone houses:1 three-story1 two-story2 one-story …
€2,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kyparissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 577 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2577 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. A view of …
€3,90M
