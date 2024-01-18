Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece

Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
Предлагается к продаже коммерческое помещение 141кв. м.Первый этаж 77 кв. м + Подвал 64 кв. …
€100,000
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area: Evosmos
€220,000
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial building of 1.300 sq. m. located in Evosmos’ AnoPolitia region, is for sale.The…
€950,000
Close
Shop in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 410 m²
Property Code: HPS983 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €455.000. This 410 sq. m. S…
€455,000
Shop in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 415 m²
Property Code: HPS984 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €510.000. This 415 sq. m. S…
€510,000
Shop in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Shop
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Area 460 m²
Property Code: HPS982 - Shop FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €770.000. This 460 sq. m. S…
€770,000
Warehouse 1 bedroom in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 3-887 - Shop FOR SALE in Menemeni Center for €53.000. This 59 sq. m. Shop is…
€53,000
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
A ground floor commercial space of 100 sq.m., locatedat the heart of Menemeni district of Th…
€105,000
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial space 90 sq.m. on the ground floor in the Evosmos area
€140,000
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial premises of 4000 m² area, near the industrial zone of Diavata, suburbs o…
Price on request
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial premises of 3,000 m² area, near the industrial area of Kalochori, in the…
€2,70M
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 368 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€270,000
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
Acommercialspace of345sqm is for sale, in a quite central spot of Evosmos’ Nea Politeia. The…
€350,000
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Two offices, with a surface of 47 sq.m. each, located in a very central point of Evosmos dis…
€100,000
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business space on a main street of the city total area of 330 sq.m. It consists of …
€375,000
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
This business is leased and brings its owner a monthly stable income.The business is located…
€70,000
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
This business is leased and brings its owner a monthly stable income.The business is located…
€100,000
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Three level commercial space for sale in Evosmos area.80 sqm basement80 sqm ground floor80 s…
€220,000
Close
Commercial 1 room in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€150,000
Close
