  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Community of Schinocapsals

Residential properties for sale in Community of Schinocapsals, Greece

3 properties total found
2 room apartment with city view in Community of Schinocapsals, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Community of Schinocapsals, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 146 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€265,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Community of Schinocapsals, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Community of Schinocapsals, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 102 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms, living room with …
€500,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Community of Schinocapsals, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Community of Schinocapsals, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms. T…
€450,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Community of Schinocapsals, Greece

Mir