Cottages for sale in Community, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consis…
€2,14M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€96,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€800,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Community, Greece

