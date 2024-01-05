Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Community

Residential properties for sale in Community, Greece

houses
24
25 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 642 m²
Property Code: HPS4179 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.850.000 . This…
€4,85M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 623 m²
Property Code: HPS4178 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €5.900.000 . This…
€5,90M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 597 m²
Property Code: HPS4177 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.950.000 . This…
€4,95M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 632 m²
Property Code: HPS4176 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.600.000 . This…
€4,60M
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is located on the f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consis…
€2,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
€925,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Elounda, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€3,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€685,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Elounda, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale two villas of similar layout on the island of Crete. The properties have a…
€1,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
Τhe Villa is 295 m2 and boasts 4 bedrooms (one of them is a separate studio) which can accom…
€2,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Epano Elounda, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Epano Elounda, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa comprises with a spacious open-plan kitchen and living room, the tower, laundry ro…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€96,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€800,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€105,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa in Crete, total area 170sqm on a plot of 750sqm. More specifically, the villa…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Community, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir