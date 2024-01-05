UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Community
Residential properties for sale in Community, Greece
houses
24
Clear all
25 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
100 m²
1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
7
642 m²
Property Code: HPS4179 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.850.000 . This…
€4,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
7
623 m²
Property Code: HPS4178 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €5.900.000 . This…
€5,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
7
597 m²
Property Code: HPS4177 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.950.000 . This…
€4,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
6
632 m²
Property Code: HPS4176 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.600.000 . This…
€4,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8
1 200 m²
1
For sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is located on the f…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8
5
740 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9
5
220 m²
2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consis…
€2,14M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
4
280 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
€925,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
3
250 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
3
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
302 m²
2
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Elounda, Greece
4
2
220 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€3,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
2
172 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
2
150 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
135 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€685,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Elounda, Greece
1
380 m²
1
We offer for sale two villas of similar layout on the island of Crete. The properties have a…
€1,44M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
3
295 m²
1
Τhe Villa is 295 m2 and boasts 4 bedrooms (one of them is a separate studio) which can accom…
€2,56M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Epano Elounda, Greece
5
300 m²
1
The villa comprises with a spacious open-plan kitchen and living room, the tower, laundry ro…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
4
200 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
6
230 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
100 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€96,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
2
300 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2
1
38 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
170 m²
1
For sale villa in Crete, total area 170sqm on a plot of 750sqm. More specifically, the villa…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Community, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL