Residential properties for sale in Vrysson Community, Greece

houses
6
6 properties total found
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 138 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The first floor …
€342,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€110,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€270,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€86,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room house in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room house
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
Neoclassical Detached house 135 sqm on a plot of 271 sqm, built in 1930, needs renovation, b…
€90,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€85,000
