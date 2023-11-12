Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Brachasi Community
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Brachasi Community, Greece

4 properties total found
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Varvara, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 48 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
€89,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Varvara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a two-storey maisonette in the wider area of ​​Sisi, Crete. It is 100sqm …
€200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Varvara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Varvara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€225,000

