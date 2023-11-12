Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Brachasi Community

Residential properties for sale in Brachasi Community, Greece

houses
9
9 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room with …
€1,39M
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Vrachasi, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Vrachasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€90,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
€960,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa is furnished, has an outdoor pool, fully equipped kitchen…
€1,10M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Varvara, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 48 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
€89,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Varvara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a two-storey maisonette in the wider area of ​​Sisi, Crete. It is 100sqm …
€200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Varvara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Varvara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€225,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€260,000

Properties features in Brachasi Community, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir