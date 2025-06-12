Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kavala
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Kavala, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Kavala. Ground floor consists of one storeroom.1…
$264,993
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. Ground floor consists of one WC, one sto…
$576,073
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kavala, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go