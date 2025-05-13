Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kavala Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

Paggaio Municipality
59
Kavala Municipality
9
Nea Peramos
30
Kavala
9
14 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$189,221
3 bedroom townthouse in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$346,440
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$365,895
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground…
$362,674
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 63 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$173,453
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$502,897
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$313,123
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$178,709
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground…
$368,791
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Eleutheres, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Eleutheres, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$145,827
Townhouse 2 rooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 43 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$141,916
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor -2
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette h…
$406,949
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Elaiochori, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 67 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$168,369
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
For sale under construction maisonette of 68 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs . The maisonette ha…
$194,477
