Commercial real estate in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece

98 properties total found
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Store for sale in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 39.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ740). A…
€39,000
Investment 12 bedrooms in Potos, Greece
Investment 12 bedrooms
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Property Code: 11354 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €350.000 . This 310 sq. m. Bui…
€350,000
Commercial with furniture, with garage, with AC in Thassos, Greece
Commercial with furniture, with garage, with AC
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11350 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €70.000 . This 100 sq. m. fur…
€70,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Center: CENTRAL CORNER STORE FOR SALE 100 sq.m. at a Commercial Point. It consists o…
€250,000
Warehouse 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Kavala, CENTER: Shop for sale IN THE CENTER 87 sq.m. 3 levels. Ground floor 36sqm where ther…
€50,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 99 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale in a very CENTRAL part of the city with a total area of ​​99 s…
€125,000
Commercial real estate in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 365 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Business for sale foreign language center, lifelong learning center, IT cent…
€55,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale is a complex consisting of 4 apartments on the magnificent island of Tasos. The com…
€750,000
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale on the island of Tasos 12 studios and one-cottage 53 square meters.m, on a plot of …
€900,000
Commercial with sea view, with city view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 2 320 m²
For sale is a building of 2.320 sq.m. in a good area of the city of Kavala. The building is …
€2,00M
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 410 m²
For sale is a complex with 3 villas, and a swimming pool of 50 sq.m in Tasos. The villas are…
€1,35M
Commercial with sea view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial with sea view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale residential building with an area of 320 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. The building…
€350,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
Sale of 5 cottages located on a plot of 650 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Four houses with an…
€550,000
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 1 028 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 1028 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The hotel is located just 2…
€1,60M
Commercial in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale apartment complex on the island of Tasos. The complex is located on a plot of 1917 …
€400,000
Commercial with sea view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial with sea view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 312 m²
For sale business of 312 sq.m in Kaval. The windows offer magnificent sea views. The propert…
€315,000
Commercial in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 3 620 m²
Commercial building for sale in the historic district of Kawala. The building was built at t…
€1,30M
Hotel with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 318 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 318 cm. on the outskirts of Tassos. The complex consists of s…
€430,000
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 580 m²
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m per o. Thassos. The basement accommodates a kitchen, a…
€450,000
Commercial with mountain view, with city view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
A five-story building for sale, under construction. On each floor there are two apartments o…
€400,000
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 500 m²
For sale business with an area of 500 square meters.m on the green o-ve Tasos. The business …
€2,00M
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 550 m²
A four-story business of 550 square meters is for sale in the center of Kavala. On the groun…
€1,20M
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 410 m²
We offer for sale a business of 410 sq.m per o. Thassos. The building consists of three floo…
€700,000
Hotel with parking, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel with parking, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 560 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Three-story hotel has 6 a…
€1,10M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale business of 300 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The windows offer views of the sea, mo…
€1,50M
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 512 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 512 sq.m in the southwest of Tassos Island. The city in which…
€700,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Area 360 m²
We offer a three-story building on the island of Tassos with a total area of 360 sq.m. On th…
€1,50M
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Store for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ653). Another proper…
€68,000
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
CENTER Office for sale 50 sq.m. It consists of a reception area and two more separate areas,…
€107,000
Commercial 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Kavala, Center: Opportunities For sale BRANDED RESTAURANT BUSINESS, in operation for many ye…
€45,000

