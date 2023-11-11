UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Kavala Regional Unit
Commercial real estate in Kavala Regional Unit, Greece
Kavala
122
Kavala Prefecture
122
Thassos
7
Limenaria
3
98 properties total found
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
38 m²
Store for sale in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 39.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ740). A…
€39,000
Recommend
Investment 12 bedrooms
Potos, Greece
12
12
Property Code: 11354 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €350.000 . This 310 sq. m. Bui…
€350,000
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with garage, with AC
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11350 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €70.000 . This 100 sq. m. fur…
€70,000
Recommend
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
100 m²
Kavala, Center: CENTRAL CORNER STORE FOR SALE 100 sq.m. at a Commercial Point. It consists o…
€250,000
Recommend
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
87 m²
Kavala, CENTER: Shop for sale IN THE CENTER 87 sq.m. 3 levels. Ground floor 36sqm where ther…
€50,000
Recommend
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
99 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale in a very CENTRAL part of the city with a total area of 99 s…
€125,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
10
365 m²
2
Kavala, Center: Business for sale foreign language center, lifelong learning center, IT cent…
€55,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
320 m²
For sale is a complex consisting of 4 apartments on the magnificent island of Tasos. The com…
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
300 m²
For sale on the island of Tasos 12 studios and one-cottage 53 square meters.m, on a plot of …
€900,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2 320 m²
For sale is a building of 2.320 sq.m. in a good area of the city of Kavala. The building is …
€2,00M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
410 m²
For sale is a complex with 3 villas, and a swimming pool of 50 sq.m in Tasos. The villas are…
€1,35M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
320 m²
For sale residential building with an area of 320 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. The building…
€350,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
2
190 m²
Sale of 5 cottages located on a plot of 650 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Four houses with an…
€550,000
Recommend
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 028 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 1028 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The hotel is located just 2…
€1,60M
Recommend
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
300 m²
For sale apartment complex on the island of Tasos. The complex is located on a plot of 1917 …
€400,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
312 m²
For sale business of 312 sq.m in Kaval. The windows offer magnificent sea views. The propert…
€315,000
Recommend
Commercial
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
3 620 m²
Commercial building for sale in the historic district of Kawala. The building was built at t…
€1,30M
Recommend
Hotel with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
318 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 318 cm. on the outskirts of Tassos. The complex consists of s…
€430,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
580 m²
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m per o. Thassos. The basement accommodates a kitchen, a…
€450,000
Recommend
Commercial with mountain view, with city view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
1 000 m²
A five-story building for sale, under construction. On each floor there are two apartments o…
€400,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
500 m²
For sale business with an area of 500 square meters.m on the green o-ve Tasos. The business …
€2,00M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
550 m²
A four-story business of 550 square meters is for sale in the center of Kavala. On the groun…
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
410 m²
We offer for sale a business of 410 sq.m per o. Thassos. The building consists of three floo…
€700,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
560 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Tasos. Three-story hotel has 6 a…
€1,10M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
5
300 m²
For sale business of 300 sq.m on the island of Tasos. The windows offer views of the sea, mo…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
512 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 512 sq.m in the southwest of Tassos Island. The city in which…
€700,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
360 m²
We offer a three-story building on the island of Tassos with a total area of 360 sq.m. On th…
€1,50M
Recommend
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
60 m²
Store for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ653). Another proper…
€68,000
Recommend
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
50 m²
3
CENTER Office for sale 50 sq.m. It consists of a reception area and two more separate areas,…
€107,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
50 m²
Kavala, Center: Opportunities For sale BRANDED RESTAURANT BUSINESS, in operation for many ye…
€45,000
Recommend
