Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kavala Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Kavala Municipality, Greece

Kavala
24
Amygdaleonas
3
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Kavala. Ground floor consists of one storeroom. …
$236,948
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. Ground floor consists of one WC, one sto…
$514,486
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kavala Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Kavala Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go