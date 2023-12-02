Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Katerini

Lands for sale in Katerini, Greece

147 properties total found
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
For sale by exclusive mandate: Plot of land in an excellent location next to the settlement…
€57,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SUPERVISOR
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6375 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€130,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
€75,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply,…
€85,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 30800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, well, wa…
€200,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 523 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€90,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, buildi…
€70,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Ganochora, Greece
Plot of land
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€70,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 610 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€130,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Andromachi, Greece
Plot of land
Andromachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 373 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies fo…
€70,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1010 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
€200,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€110,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€140,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Neo Keramidi, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 388 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€110,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies fo…
€100,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies fo…
€100,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
€800,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€85,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply
€75,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Katerini, Greece
Plot of land
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€215,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 401 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply, e…
€75,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Neo Keramidi, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€425,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Svoronos, Greece
Plot of land
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 342 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€170,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€87,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Ganochora, Greece
Plot of land
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€97,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 617 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€278,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 490 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€130,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 248 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€180,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Nea Chrani, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 672 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
€170,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Svoronos, Greece
Plot of land
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 413 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a mountain view
€100,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir