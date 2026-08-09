Villas for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

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Villas in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

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6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 418 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 418 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 b…
$1,93M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 460 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 700 m²
An Oasis of Tranquility and Luxury in the Heart of Anavyssos In the heart of Anavysso…
$3,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 490 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$1,91M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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