  Greece
  Greece
  Residential
  Kalyvia Thorikou
  Villas

Villas for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece

12 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 222 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
€570,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 227 m²
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
ID: 1186 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 225 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Code: 1183 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa of total area of 230 sq.m. 2 levels. It consi…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 265 m²
ID: 1180 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 265 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
ID: 1175 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences of total…
€610,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 275 m²
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
€655,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
ID: 1170 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences in Leontin…
€655,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Ref: 1167 - Lagonissi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences "Leoni…
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
ID: 1157 - Olympic Village of Kalyvia Thorikou FOR SALE Villa with a total area of 226 sq.m.…
€370,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 700 square meters in Attica. On the first flo…
€3,15M
