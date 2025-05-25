Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$2,91M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go