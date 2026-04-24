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Pool Villas for sale in Kallithea, Greece

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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