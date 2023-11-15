Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Ioannina
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Ioannina, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Kastritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Kastritsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€280,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€200,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€210,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has one level. The owners wil…
€410,000

Properties features in Ioannina, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir