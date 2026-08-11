Hotels for sale in Ioannina, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Ioannina, Greece

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1 property total found
Hotel For Sale, Ioannina, 1,496 sq.m., €1,950,000 (EXCLUSIVE ASSIGNMENT) in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Hotel For Sale, Ioannina, 1,496 sq.m., €1,950,000 (EXCLUSIVE ASSIGNMENT)
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 19
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 496 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale in Ioannina, a city with a continuously increasing tourist flow and economic …
$2,27M
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