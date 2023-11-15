Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Ioannina, Greece

Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsepelovo, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a boutique hotel in Ioannina, Epirus region. The 370 sq.m hotel accommodates 6 roo…
€1,10M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 247 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,000,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kallirroi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallirroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
€1,90M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kipoi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kipoi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 1000 sq.m hotel located in Kipi (Kipoi) area of the northern part of the Greek m…
€1,40M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€1,000,000
