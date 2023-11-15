Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Ioannina
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ioannina, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Anatoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Anatoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Anatoli of Ioannina Prefecture for 275.000€ (Listing No W4235)…
€275,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Polydroso, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Polydroso, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Chalandri north of Athens Polydroso area, apartment of 110 sq.m. 2nd floor in very good cond…
€370,000
2 room apartment in Oreokastro, Greece
2 room apartment
Oreokastro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Property Code: 3-356 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €155.000 . This 120 sq. m…
€155,000

Properties features in Ioannina, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir