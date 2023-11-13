Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Ioannina Municipality, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Kipoi, Greece
Plot of land
Kipoi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€85,000
Plot of land in Anargiri, Greece
Plot of land
Anargiri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1651 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has the plot qualifies for a …
€430,000
Plot of land in Tsepelovo, Greece
Plot of land
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1412 sq.meters in Epirus. The land is located at the area of Tsepelovo
€235,000
Plot of land in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 205 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€220,000
