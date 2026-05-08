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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

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21 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale a stone house of 50 sq.m. in Kounavi village, near Arhanes! The house was renovated…
$112,167
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
For Sale: Stunning Detached House in Heraklion, Crete – A Private Retreat Amidst Olive Grove…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For Sale – Legalized Detached House 60 sq.m. on 5,000 sq.m. Plot with Unobstructed Sea & Mou…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 262 m²
For Sale | Panoramic Sea-View Detached House in Analipsi, Heraklion, Crete Key Facts …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 275 m²
Suggested for sale detached house 275sqm in Heraklion of Crete. The house consist of 3 apar…
$881,989
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
This is a luxurious maisonette of 146 square meters on a plot of 813 square meters, with a w…
$818,231
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
GrekodomGrekodom
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Detached House 120 sq.m. for Sale – Vatheianos Kampos, Kokkini Hani A 120 sq.m. detached…
$303,442
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, on…
$826,496
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 205 m²
Stone-Built Residential House for Sale – Crete A stone-built residential house with …
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Charming Traditional Estate with Stone House – 6,945.40m² Plot in Crete An exceptional op…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
For Sale: Spacious Residence Ideal for a Large Family – North Crete, Kokkini Hani Locatio…
$767,461
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 living rooms, …
$504,163
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, t…
$126,336
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 375 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the m…
$1,26M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 55 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 55 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain, the forest ope…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 372 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 372 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 357 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 357 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, …
$471,103
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$2,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of o…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 262 m²
For Sale | Panoramic Sea-View Detached House in Analipsi, Heraklion, Crete Key Facts …
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
$584,451
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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