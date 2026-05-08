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Cottages with pool for sale in Heraklion Municipal Unit, Greece

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Heraklion
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1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
For Sale: Spacious Residence Ideal for a Large Family – North Crete, Kokkini Hani Locatio…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Heraklion Municipal Unit, Greece

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