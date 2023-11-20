Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Gazi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Gazi, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Amoudara, Greece
1 room apartment
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 63 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€275,900
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€240,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 137 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Amoudara, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€290,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir