Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Gazi

Residential properties for sale in Gazi, Greece

apartments
5
houses
17
22 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€583,550
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment in Amoudara, Greece
1 room apartment
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 63 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€275,900
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€468,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse in Amoudara, Greece
3 room townhouse
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level.…
€396,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Amoudara, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This 250sq.m. home…
€499,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Ano Kalesa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Ano Kalesa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count -2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basemen…
€320,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Paliokastro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
€520,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Gazi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
€680,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Gazi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 274 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€550,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Kalesa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Kalesa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€700,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€240,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 137 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Amoudara, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€290,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with city view in Amoudara, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
On the ground floor there is an commercial property on the ground floor
€180,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Paliokastro, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 372 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of …
€1,30M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Paliokastro, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a very unique design and concept, meant to evoke the caldera architecture of classi…
€3,30M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Paliokastro, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a villa with magnificent views of the sea and the gulf of Crete, surrounded by past…
€1,20M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kavrochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€2,40M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€490,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€220,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Paliokastro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Paliokastro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€2,50M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir