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Residential properties for sale in Evros Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alexandroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alexandroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11772 - Apartment FOR SALE in Alexandroupoli Center for € 200.000 . This 50 …
$233,948
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alexandroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alexandroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11768 - Apartment FOR SALE in Alexandroupoli Center for € 117.000 . This 60 …
$136,174
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