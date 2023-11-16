Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Neokesaria, Greece
Plot of land
Neokesaria, Greece
ID: #W244 - Ioannina Prefecture, Pamvotida: FOR SALE inclining plot 300sqm with facade lengt…
€35,000
Plot of land in Kipoi, Greece
Plot of land
Kipoi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
€85,000
Plot of land in Arta Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Arta Municipality, Greece
Area 600 m²
Land is 600 sq. meters and is located in Fourka village 400 meters to the beach. The propert…
€45,000
Plot of land in dilopho, Greece
Plot of land
dilopho, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1090 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€130,000
Plot of land in Anargiri, Greece
Plot of land
Anargiri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1651 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has the plot qualifies for a …
€430,000
Plot of land in Riza, Greece
Plot of land
Riza, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A plot of land of 15.000 sq.m is for sale in the Kato Riza area of Epirus
€450,000
Plot of land in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3300 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
€2,13M
Plot of land in Agia, Greece
Plot of land
Agia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Peta, Greece
Plot of land
Peta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Epirus. The land plot is located outside the town of Arta…
€650,000
Plot of land in Ampelokipi, Greece
Plot of land
Ampelokipi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has building permission of 4…
€490,000
Plot of land in Spartakhori, Greece
Plot of land
Spartakhori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electric…
€380,000
Plot of land in Spartakhori, Greece
Plot of land
Spartakhori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
€300,000
Plot of land in Argyrotopos, Greece
Plot of land
Argyrotopos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 23 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 23000 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7800 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
€200,000
Plot of land in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5622 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has well, building p…
€370,000
Plot of land in Tsepelovo, Greece
Plot of land
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1412 sq.meters in Epirus. The land is located at the area of Tsepelovo
€235,000
Plot of land in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 205 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€220,000
Plot of land in Parga, Greece
Plot of land
Parga, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3080 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has building permission of 600 sq.meters
€250,000
Plot of land in Parga, Greece
Plot of land
Parga, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Epirus. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€250,000
