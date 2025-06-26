Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ekali Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Ekali Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1200 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wi…
$7,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ekali Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go