Monthly rent of warehouses in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Warehouse 95 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 95 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Kavala, Ag. Pavlos: Shop for rent 95sq.m. located in a central point of the city and the mar…
$373
per month
Warehouse 45 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 45 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 45 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 45 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It consists of a sin…
$389
per month
Warehouse 41 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 41 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Rent a shop located in the center of Kavala in one of the most commercial dramas in the city…
$526
per month
Warehouse 35 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 35 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Kavala, Center: For rent Shop 35sq.m. with a loft of 34sq.m. in a very central location of t…
$683
per month
Warehouse 26 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 26 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 26 m²
Store for rent in Ag. Pavlos, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 350€ (Listing No ΝΠ767). Anoth…
$368
per month
Warehouse 86 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 86 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 43sq.m. plus 43sq.m. loft legal. Located in a very central poi…
$736
per month
Warehouse 53 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 53 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 53 m²
Kavala, Dexameni: For rent fully renovated Shop 53 sq.m. facade on the ground floor without …
$368
per month
Warehouse 1 000 m² in Krenides, Greece
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Krenides, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
BUILDING OF 2000 sq.m. on 4 levels. Main store of 500 sq.m. ground floor and 500 sq.m. loft …
$2,629
per month
Warehouse 324 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 324 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 324 m²
Kavala, Ag. Pavlos: Renovated Store for rent 324 sq.m. facade on a 3-level ground floor that…
$473
per month
Warehouse 140 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 140 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Kavala, Center: Central STORE for rent in a very privileged location, 40 sq m +40 basement +…
$2,103
per month
Warehouse 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Kavala, Agios Ioannis: Shop for rent 60 sq.m. of facade on the ground floor with central oil…
$400
per month
Warehouse 95 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 95 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: Shop for rent 95 sq.m. in a very central point of the market. …
$1,052
per month
Warehouse 85 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 85 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 85sq.m. with a facade of 3m. on the ground floor (3 levels) in…
$736
per month
Warehouse 228 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 228 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 228 m²
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent corner, bright Shop 228 sq.m. facade on the ground floor with a …
$1,262
per month
Warehouse 33 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 33 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 33 sq.m. which is located in a very central part of the city a…
$315
per month
Warehouse 94 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 94 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent located in a very central part of the market. It consists of 3…
$1,302
per month
Warehouse 54 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 54 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 54 sq.m. located in a very central point of the city and the m…
$673
per month
Warehouse 115 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 115 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 115 m²
Kavala, Perigiali: Shop for rent 115 sq.m. with a frontage of 22m. on the ground floor. It c…
$789
per month
Warehouse 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 60 sq.m. located in a very central part of the market, on one …
$526
per month
Warehouse 26 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 26 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 26 sq.m. facade located on a pedestrian street in a very north…
$736
per month
Warehouse 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 50 sq.m. facade located in a very central part of the market. …
$1,052
per month
Warehouse 168 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 168 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Store for rent in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 2.400€ (Listing No ΝΠ660). Another propert…
$2,492
per month
Warehouse 33 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 33 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 33 sq.m. which is located in a very central point of the marke…
$421
per month
Warehouse 100 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 100 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Center: CENTRAL CORNER SHOP FOR RENT 100 sq.m. at a Commercial Point. It consists of…
$2,103
per month
Warehouse 62 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 62 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
Kavala, Center: Central Store for rent with a total area of ​​62 sq.m. facade on the ground …
$210
per month
Warehouse 20 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 20 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Kavala, Center: Central Store of 20 sq.m. facade on the ground floor of the building there. …
$210
per month
Warehouse 74 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 74 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.150€ (Listing No ΝΠ459). Another…
$1,189
per month
Warehouse 105 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 105 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 105 sq.m. located in a very central point of the city and the …
$1,480
per month
Warehouse 135 m² in Nea Karvali, Greece
Warehouse 135 m²
Nea Karvali, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Store for rent in Nea Karvali, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 300€ (Listing No 2331). Anoth…
$315
per month
Warehouse 140 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 140 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 400€ (Listing No 2274). Another pr…
$315
per month
