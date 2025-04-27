Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kavala
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Warehouse

Monthly rent of warehouses in Kavala, Greece

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
41 property total found
Warehouse 53 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 53 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 53 m²
Kavala, Dexameni: For rent fully renovated Shop 53 sq.m. facade on the ground floor without …
$368
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 95 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 95 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Kavala, Ag. Pavlos: Shop for rent 95sq.m. located in a central point of the city and the mar…
$373
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 100 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 100 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Center: CENTRAL CORNER SHOP FOR RENT 100 sq.m. at a Commercial Point. It consists of…
$2,103
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 685 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 685 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 685 m²
Kavala, Center: Store of 684.5 sq.m. down town. It consists of 268.5 sqm ground floor space …
$1,577
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 85 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 85 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 85sq.m. with a facade of 3m. on the ground floor (3 levels) in…
$736
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 50 sq.m. facade located in a very central part of the market. …
$1,052
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 74 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 74 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.150€ (Listing No ΝΠ459). Another…
$1,189
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 26 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 26 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 26 sq.m. facade located on a pedestrian street in a very north…
$736
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.200€ (Listing No ΝΠ705). Another…
$1,262
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 140 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 140 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 400€ (Listing No 2274). Another pr…
$315
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 20 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 20 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Kavala, Center: Central Store of 20 sq.m. facade on the ground floor of the building there. …
$210
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 110 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 110 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 110 sq.m. in a very central location of the market and the cit…
$1,322
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 30 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 30 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 850€ (Listing No ΝΠ759). Another p…
$894
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 105 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 105 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 105 sq.m. located in a very central point of the city and the …
$1,480
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 40 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 40 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 40 sq.m. frontage on the ground floor in a central part of the…
$736
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 140 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 140 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Kavala, Center: Central STORE for rent in a very privileged location, 40 sq m +40 basement +…
$2,103
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 88 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 88 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Kavala, Center: ground floor shop for rent 44 sqm with WC and mezzanine 44 sqm ready for use…
$421
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 28 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 28 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Kavala, Center: For rent Store 28sq.m. in the CENTRAL point of the city, on the ground floor…
$505
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 45 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 45 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 45 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 45 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It consists of a sin…
$389
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 228 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 228 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 228 m²
Kavala, Perigiali: For rent corner, bright Shop 228 sq.m. facade on the ground floor with a …
$1,262
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 115 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 115 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 115 m²
Kavala, Perigiali: Shop for rent 115 sq.m. with a frontage of 22m. on the ground floor. It c…
$789
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 54 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 54 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 54 sq.m. located in a very central point of the city and the m…
$673
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 26 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 26 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 26 m²
Store for rent in Ag. Pavlos, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 350€ (Listing No ΝΠ767). Anoth…
$368
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 100 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 100 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 100 sq.m. which is located in a very central point of the mark…
$631
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 41 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 41 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Rent a shop located in the center of Kavala in one of the most commercial dramas in the city…
$526
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 35 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 35 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Kavala, Center: For rent Shop 35sq.m. with a loft of 34sq.m. in a very central location of t…
$683
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 450 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 450 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Kavala, Center: For rent unfinished shop 450 sq.m. of facade on ground floor. Corner in a ve…
$3,404
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 60 sq.m. located in a very central part of the market. The gro…
$1,367
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 60 sq.m. located in a very central part of the market, on one …
$526
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 324 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 324 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 324 m²
Kavala, Ag. Pavlos: Renovated Store for rent 324 sq.m. facade on a 3-level ground floor that…
$473
per month
Leave a request