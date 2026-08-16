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Investment property in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Thassos Municipality
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6 properties total found
Investment in Skala Marion, Greece
Investment
Skala Marion, Greece
Property Code: 11451 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for € 165.000 . This 154.00…
$193,851
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Investment in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Investment
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11896 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for € 840.000 . This 2…
$960,174
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Investment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Investment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Property Code: 11780 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 710.000 . This 352…
$826,746
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Investment in Rachoni, Greece
Investment
Rachoni, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 1380 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Rachoni for € 180.000 . This 450 sq. m. …
$188,373
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Investment in Kastro, Greece
Investment
Kastro, Greece
This is a small complex of 3 villas by the sea (10 meters from the sea) on the island of Tha…
$1,62M
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Investment in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Investment
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Property Code: 1367 - Building FOR SALE in for € 590.000 . This 470 sq. m. Building is …
$617,446
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Property types in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace

сommercial properties
hotels
offices
warehouses
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