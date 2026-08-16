Hotels for sale in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Thassos Municipality
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23 properties total found
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Property Code: 11283 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 2.000.000 . This 773.00 s…
$2,29M
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Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 24
Property Code: 11667 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 1.600.000 . This 870.00 s…
$1,86M
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Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Property Code: 11331 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 2.000.000 . This 375.00 s…
$2,35M
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Hotel in Potos, Greece
Hotel
Potos, Greece
Property Code: 11901 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 1.700.000 . This 500.00 sq. m. …
$1,94M
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Hotel in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Property Code: 1602 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Mikros Prinos for € 1.200.000 . This 600.00 …
$1,41M
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Hotel in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 12
Property Code: 11897 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 2.460.000 . This 526.…
$2,81M
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Property Code: 11565 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Chrisi Akti for € 1.000.000 . This 200.00 s…
$1,17M
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Hotel in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel in the area of Skala Rachoni in Thassos. It has a total area of 1052.22 sq.m. and cons…
$4,11M
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Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Unfinished three - storey building 399sq.m. in front of the sea in the area of Koinyra in Th…
$622,673
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Hotel in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Property Code: 11860 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for € 2.800.000 . This 513.…
$3,20M
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Hotel 484 m² in Nea Peramos, Greece
Hotel 484 m²
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 484 m²
Floor 4
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: BUILDING for Hotel for sale with sea view 484 sq.m on a plot of 400…
$1,27M
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Hotel 1 054 m² in Potamia, Greece
Hotel 1 054 m²
Potamia, Greece
Area 1 054 m²
Property Code: HPS5744 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Potamia for € 3.000.000 . This 1054.00 sq…
$3,45M
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Hotel in Potos, Greece
Hotel
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11377 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 275.000 . This 120.00 sq. m. H…
$323,085
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Hotel in Limenaria, Greece
Hotel
Limenaria, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Just 100 meters from the sea, a fully renovated three-level hotel of 750 sq.m. is offered fo…
$2,06M
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Hotel 500 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 500 m²
Floor 3
Kavala Prefecture, Kavala: A fully equipped and operational hotel business is for sale in th…
$1,75M
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Hotel 450 m² in Thassos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Thassos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
Thassos, Sotiras: Luxurious Hotel of 450 sq.m. in 425sq.m. plot with luxurious and comfortab…
$471,533
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Hotel in Limenaria, Greece
Hotel
Limenaria, Greece
Property Code: 11763 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 860.000 . This 400 sq. m. furni…
$995,156
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Hotel in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Hotel
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11703 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Koinira for € 650.000 . This 195 sq. m. fur…
$763,326
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Hotel 650 m² in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 650 m²
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 650 m²
Floor 3
Thassos, Chrysi Akti: For sale Hotel 650sq.m. in 650sq.m. plot in a privileged spot of the a…
$1,83M
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Hotel 650 m² in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Hotel 650 m²
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 650 m²
For sale in Nea Iraklitsa , Kavala, a fully working beachfront boutique hotel of 15 suites. …
$2,62M
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Hotel 724 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Hotel 724 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 724 m²
Floor 7
Νew bulding for Hotel for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.200.000€ (Listin…
$1,26M
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Hotel 481 m² in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 481 m²
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 21
Area 481 m²
Floor 3
Hotel for sale in Potamia, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 1.400.000€ (Listing No 1033). Ano…
$1,47M
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Hotel 377 m² in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 377 m²
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 377 m²
SALE BEACH HOTEL IN SKALA POTAMIAS THASOS PLOT 920 TM. CONSISTS OF THE MAIN BUILDING GROUND …
$1,57M
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