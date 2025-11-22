Show property on map Show properties list
Villas near golf course for sale in Municipality of Platanias, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,06M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,39M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,39M
