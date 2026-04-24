Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Minoa Pediados
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece

Arkalochori Municipal Unit
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$102,722
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 115 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$277,467
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$377,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Minoa Pediados, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go