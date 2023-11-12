Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in District of Malevizi, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Keramoutsi, Greece
Plot of land
Keramoutsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
€150,000
Plot of land in District of Malevizi, Greece
Plot of land
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1344 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€109,000
