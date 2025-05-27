Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Malevizi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece

Gazi Municipal Unit
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Imagine your home in an idyllic, luxurious sea view complex with beach access, just 15 km fr…
$358,907
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Malevizi

2 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go