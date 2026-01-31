Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kissamos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of Kissamos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 rooms in Nopigia, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Nopigia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa Complex with Unobstructed Sea Views – 500m from the Coast In a prime location …
$699,828
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kissamos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go