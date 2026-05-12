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Terraced Villas in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece

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Chersonisos Municipal Unit
16
Gouves Municipal Unit
11
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1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skotino, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skotino, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Villa in Heraklion, Crete, on a 265 sqm plot, with private pool and sea view – 1/6 co-owners…
$134,382
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Properties features in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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