Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Chania
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Chania, Greece

Chania
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms in Daratsos, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Daratsos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras included w…
$2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 li…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, livi…
$938,520
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms in Korakies, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
160 sq m Villa for Sale with Swimming Pool and Panoramic ViewDiscover this unique 160 sq m v…
$466,227
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Stavros, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury villa 465 sq. m. with a high standard construction quality, located on the f…
$7,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Chania, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go