  Greece
  Municipality of Chania
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Chania, Greece

Chania
14
8 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms in Daratsos, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Daratsos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras included w…
$2,00M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 li…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
$596,391
Villa 6 bedrooms in Galatas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Galatas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,88M
Villa 4 rooms in Korakies, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
160 sq m Villa for Sale with Swimming Pool and Panoramic ViewDiscover this unique 160 sq m v…
$466,227
Villa 1 room in Stavros, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury villa 465 sq. m. with a high standard construction quality, located on the f…
$7,26M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 storerooms. G…
$949,917
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aroni, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aroni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania. On a plot of 500 sq.m. 2 Villas for sale with a total…
$1,11M
