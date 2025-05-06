Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Municipality of Chania, Greece

Villa 2 bedrooms in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
$596,391
2 bedroom house in Chorafakia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Three houses built in solid stone (very strong and beautifully shaped) are located on the ou…
$271,087
