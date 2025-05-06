Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Chania
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Chania, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aroni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aroni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Chania, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go