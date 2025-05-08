Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Demotike Enoteta Schematariou, Greece

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Villa 8 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 697 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 697 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$963,993
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
6 room apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
6 room apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Top-Floor Apartment with Rooftop Terrace – 185 sq.m. + 220 sq.m. Roof AreaFor sale…
$430,962
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
$294,868
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room house in Agios Andreas, Greece
2 room house
Agios Andreas, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Eleftheres, Agios Andreas: For sale Detached house 82sq.m. with 82sq.m. warehouses on a plot…
$189,396
Townhouse 6 rooms in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 217 sq.meters in Kavala . The maisonette has one l…
$510,349
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 120 sq m maisonette with modern design and high aesthetics, ideal for those seeking…
$499,008
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$771,195
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 rooms in Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. T…
$362,915
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$771,195
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$221,151
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ankathia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ankathia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$79,388
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale is a magnificent 132 sq m maisonette that combines modern design and high aesthetic…
$567,055
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

