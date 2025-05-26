Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Arachova Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Arachova Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Arachova Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go