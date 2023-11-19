Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Giannitsa

Residential properties for sale in Giannitsa, Greece

houses
28
30 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Alonia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
€100,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Alonia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
€100,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Alonia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
€100,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€250,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€80,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Eleftherochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Eleftherochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom, …
€100,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€330,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€100,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Municipality of Pella, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
€170,000
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Eleftherochori, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Eleftherochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€270,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Aiginio, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aiginio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of o…
€110,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Loutros, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Loutros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€106,000
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pella, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale acottage of 295 sq.m in the town of Yannitsa in the Central Macedonia region of nor…
€370,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€185,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platanos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platanos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€170,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Pella, Greece
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
€300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€220,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Aiginio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€265,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Alonia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€82,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Pigi, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Pigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of one …
€90,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Methone, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Methone, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€299,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Pella, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€70,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Methone, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Methone, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Price on request
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Methone, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Methone, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€175,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Methone, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Methone, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€340,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Klidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Klidi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 375 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one k…
€170,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Methone, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Methone, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€110,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Aravissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Aravissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€550,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kolindros, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kolindros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 132 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€200,000

Properties features in Giannitsa, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir