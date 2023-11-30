Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Paxos, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Gaios, Greece
Plot of land
Gaios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4280 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
€270,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Gaios, Greece
Plot of land
Gaios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a sea view
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Bogdanatika, Greece
Plot of land
Bogdanatika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
€350,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Gaios, Greece
Plot of land
Gaios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has building permission of …
€350,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land in Ozias, Greece
Plot of land
Ozias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 49267 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The land has a wonderfull sea view, moun…
€2,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
