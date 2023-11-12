Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Paros

Lands for sale in Municipality of Paros, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Parikia, Greece
Plot of land
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7750 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has structure, electricity supply…
€350,000
Plot of land in Agkeria, Greece
Plot of land
Agkeria, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
Ref: 1138 - For sale Paros Land total area of 1200 square meters, suitable for tourist inves…
€85,000
Plot of land in Parikia, Greece
Plot of land
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 5159…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Naousa, Greece
Plot of land
Naousa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 500 s…
€750,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir